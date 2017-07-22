Barry's Cheesesteaks treats kids to food, free school supplies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Barry’s Cheesesteaks in the Okolona neighborhood is a popular spot for foodies.

Saturday, the restaurant was filled with smiles, love and good food.

The restaurant says they love giving back and gave schools supplies to area children who need it most.

Owner Barry Washington says he hopes the supplies will encourage younger children to try their hardest in school.

“There’s a lot of parents that just don’t have the extra finances right now and if someone’s out here showing these kids they ‘hey, you’re worth a book bag and you’re worth pencils and paper’ – maybe they’ll try a little harder,” he said. “We just wanna make sure we do our share to help the city of Louisville. We really believe in Louisville and what it stands for and we wanna do our part.”

Each child and their family also received a free meal.

