19th Annual Jewish Film Festival: Louisville's longest running film festival returns Febr. 4 - 26

Louisville Jewish Film Festival (Photo: Jewish Film Festival)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NEWS RELEASE) — When the Louisville Jewish Film Festival started in 1998, organizers were faced with two challenges. The first was a matter of quality: there just weren’t many international films illuminating some aspect of the Jewish experience that were of decent production value. The second obstacle: convincing non-Jewish members of the Louisville community to be willing to view these films.

According to Marsha Bornstein, the Louisville Jewish Film Festival’s Executive Director since 2005, the first obstacle is no longer an issue. “The production value of Israel films touching on themes central to the Jewish experience has improved so much in the past 10 years, it’s matured very quickly. These are top quality international films that compare in production quality, as well as storytelling, to those produced anywhere.”

The second obstacle, attracting a non-Jewish audience to the festival, continues to be a challenge, but it’s one Marsha believes has begun to wane. “Every year I see new faces at the festival, and that’s very important to us. The mission of the Louisville Jewish Film Festival is to promote diversity, understanding and dialogue. There is a common thread through these films that serves to make us realize that we share the same human values and problems in life.”

The festival’s screening committee considered more than 40 candidates for 2017, finally settling on a line-up of twelve movies that include several international award winners (among them Sabena Hijacking, The Kind Words, Disturbing the Peace and Once in a Lifetime) and Israel’s highest grossing film for 2016, The Women’s Balcony. The roster includes documentaries and feature films from six countries: Israel, U.S., France, Hungary, Canada and the Czech Republic.

The screening of In Search of Israeli Cuisine is sponsored by Louis Levy and Wilma Probst Levy Film and Theatre Fund (February 4 at Congregation Adath Jeshrun), in which Chef Michael Solomonov serves as a guide through the dynamic Israeli food scene includes a catered reception with wine and modern Israeli appetizers. Festival-goers may also enjoy a catered dessert reception following the screening of The Women’s Balcony (February 11 at Bellarmine University).



(© 2017 WHAS)