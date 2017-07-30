Community to hold Newburg rezoning meeting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Newburg residents are expected to learn more about a controversial housing project Monday.
A number of residents are concerned about a new plan to build more than 100 apartment units on Garden Green Way near Newburg Middle School.
A company called LDG Multifamily has applied to have a stretch of property along that street rezoned.
Neighbors can learn more about the project and its potential impact on the community during a public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at Forest Baptist Church on Petersburg Road.
