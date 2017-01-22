Community remembers broadcasting icon Milton Metz during memorial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Friends and family gathered Sunday to remember local broadcasting legend, Milton Metz.

Metz passed away Jan. 12 at the age of 95.

He was a huge part of WHAS11 spending 19 years as a weatherman and was the co-host of Omelet.

Metz also had a show called “Metz Here” on WHAS radio.

Broadcasters including Doug Proffitt, Melissa Swan and Metz’s son Perry all spoke on his behalf.

Each spread funny stories about Metz’s life and remembered him fondly.

“I will always be grateful for his brilliance, his wit and his wisdom. Most of all, I loved Milton because he made me laugh,” Melissa Swan said.

Months before Metz passed away, he was informed that the city would soon honor his career with his own Hometown Hero banner.

Officials are still working on a location to accommodate his banner.

(© 2017 WHAS)