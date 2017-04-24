Community releases info on planned arts, culture district for Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Community leaders are looking to the past to create a new Arts, Cultural and Commercial District in west Louisville.

The city formally signed an agreement Monday with the Louisville Central Community Center to move forward with the projects.

The district will run along West Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 6th and 21st Streets in the Russell neighborhood, capturing the heritage of what used to be Walnut Street with food, music, arts and theater.

Community leaders say the area will also provide opportunities for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

“We believe economic development is essential to health and the prosperity of Russell community,” pastor David Snardon, Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, said.



“The key is you win these different points. Then you look at expanding the pie and more people get involved so they feel part of their community,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The project is being made possible by a $30 million HUD neighborhood grant.

