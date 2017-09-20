Community reacts to plans for sports complex

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Sources: Mental health team at N. Oldham HS after student's suicide attempt
-
Honoring a firefighter's battle to the end
-
Cleaning up blighted areas in Louisville
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Father makes plea for answers in daughter's murder
-
Acting JCPS superintendent talks to W. Louisville families
-
Man found with 9 stab wounds during attempted robbery
-
RAW: Rescues underway after Mexico earthquake
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Man employed by Ind. school facing child seduction chargeSep 20, 2017, 1:41 p.m.
-
'Pappygate' mastermind enters guilty plea in massive…Sep 20, 2017, 12:58 p.m.
-
Hurricane Maria weakens to Cat. 2, could regain strengthSep 16, 2017, 12:27 p.m.