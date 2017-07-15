Community raises money for man fighting tumor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Friends, family and even strangers are helping raise money for a remarkable man fighting a hard battle.

In April, Joey Cecil was diagnosed with grade four glioblastoma -- a highly aggressive tumor.



Cecil is a state champion bowler and a huge Louisville FC fan, and he's never let cancer keep him out of the game.



Friday his friends hosted the "Joe Bowl" bowling tournament at Ten Pin Strike and Spare in St Matthews, with a portion of the proceeds going to Joey's medical expenses.



The main expense is a device he wears on his head attached to a backpack which creates an electronic field in his head meant to kill cancer cells trying to grow and divide.



It's the only treatment available to patients with his diagnosis at this time.

The fundraiser continues today at the "Black Sheep Tailgate.” Clay street all the way to Main Street in downtown will be shut down for an unofficial street party before the Louisville City FC game.

The event is hosted by Saints Pizza Pub and Goodwood Brewing and everyone is welcome.

