Community prayer service to be held for Crystal Rogers

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement groups are searching the Houck family farm as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A community prayer service will be held for Crystal Rogers July 5 at 8 p.m.

The mother of five was last seen in July 2015.

Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway one day after her mysterious disappearance.

Investigators say the last person with Rogers was her ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck.

In October 2015, Bardstown Police fired Houck's brother, Nick, accusing him of interfering with the Rogers investigation.

Investigators have named only Brooks Houck as a suspect in the case but he's never been criminally charged.

