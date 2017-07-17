Community mourns death of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Waggener High School community is mourning the loss of a former football standout gunned down Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police are searching the killer of 19-year-old Tyson Gibbs.

His former teammates at Waggener are celebrating his life.

As the flames still burn on Tyson Gibbs' memorial his high school football coach can't shake the fact that the person he considered like a son on the sidelines is gone.



"It's been the worst experience of my life,” Jordan Johnson said.



Like his father, and sister before him, Gibbs became the third member of his family to lose their life due to gun violence when he was shot outside an apartment in the Shawnee neighborhood ending a life that Coach Jordan Johnson says was full of promise.



"I knew he was a kid that if he had a little bit of guidance and love, and if he had that push there was a chance he could get out,” Johnson said.



Admittedly Johnson says Gibbs lived a hard life and wasn't perfect, but he was able to see another side of the young man he had coached since 7th grade.



"He was a very soft-spoken kid that had a huge heart and cared deeply about people,” Johnson said.



"This was a young man who just had an infectious smile, and just was full of life,” Principal Sarah Hitchings said.



Now his teammates are left to pick up the pieces in the wake of his death.



"This isn't the first time they've dealt with the death of a friend,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, it's becoming all too normal for them."



Meanwhile, the school is working on plans so that his teammates can appropriately celebrate a life taken too soon.



"All the work that they've done this year I see that tripling next year,” Hitchings said. “The guys on this team are just charged with a personal mission to go out there and make things better in the city that they live in."



"Regardless of the situation we want justice for Tyson,” Johnson said.

At this time, no arrests have been made in Gibbs' murder.

If you have any information you are being asked to call 574-LMPD.\

