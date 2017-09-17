Community looks to renovate Silver Creek High School

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Voters could soon decide if he West Clark Community School District will be able to renovate Silver Creek High School.

The group Taxpayers for West Clark Schools says it wants to spread the facts about the $95 million referendum needed to expand Silver Creek.



The group says the Sellersburg area's population is growing and more students have enrolled, but Silver Creek no longer has the room to house the extra kids.



Another problem: parts of the school don't have air conditioning.



School officials say there's been some wrong information about the taxpayer impact of the referendum so they are reaching out wherever possible to spread the right information.

“My door is always open, my phones are always answered, email always replied to so if anyone wants to get more information, even invite me to present to any group, whether it be to 5 or 500, just reach out and let us know and we'll be happy to do that,” said Chad Schenk, West Clark superintendent.

An approval of the $95 million referendum does come with a cost.



Homeowners would see a property tax increase of about $240 a year for homes valued at $100 thousand.



The vote is set for November 7.

