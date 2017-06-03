WHAS
Community leaders, residents rally in support of anti-gun violence

Community leaders hold anti-gun violence walk

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:58 PM. EDT June 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Community members are working together to stop a trend of violence in the Metro Area.

Metro Councilmembers Barbara Sexton Smith, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Brandon Coan joined residents for a community walk and cookout at Sheppard Park Saturday, to honor and remember victims of gun violence.

The effort was part of a larger campaign known as “Wear Orange” – inspired by a young woman in Chicago shot and killed on her way home from school.

The Big Four Bridge was also lit orange in support of the campaign. 

