Community leaders, residents rally in support of anti-gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Community members are working together to stop a trend of violence in the Metro Area.
Metro Councilmembers Barbara Sexton Smith, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Brandon Coan joined residents for a community walk and cookout at Sheppard Park Saturday, to honor and remember victims of gun violence.
The effort was part of a larger campaign known as “Wear Orange” – inspired by a young woman in Chicago shot and killed on her way home from school.
The Big Four Bridge was also lit orange in support of the campaign.
