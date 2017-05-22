Community leaders react to 7-year-old's shooting death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's a scene that many see day after day but this time it's sparked outrage.



“These kids should have an expectation that they can sit safely in their own home without being killed by random gunfire,” Governor Matt Bevin said.



Less than 24 hours after Dequante Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed by a stray bullet while playing on his I-Pad and eating cake, the state's top leader says he's proposing a solution to the violence.



“It has nothing to do with politics, it has nothing to do with spending more money, it has nothing to do with more police on the streets. It has everything to do about engaging you as members of our communities, as people who understand the importance of the fact that this is a cultural problem, it is a community problem, it's a spiritual problem, it's an economic problem,” Governor Bevin said.

Governor Bevin says he will release the details of his plan at a later time. And now local leaders are also joining in on the conversation of change.



“We live in a state that does not allow police to destroy guns when they find illegal guns on the street. What is that about? Are guns that sacred,” Sadiqa Reynolds, Louisville Urban League, said.



“People who have guns, need to be more careful. Protect our young people, to get a gun lock. I was handing out free gun locks, nobody took one. You have a right to have a weapon but you've got to be careful,” Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton said.



Some lawmakers say with budget negotiations, this is a very important time for lawmakers to step up with solutions. And that starts with improving the quality of life for everyone.



“There are a lot of great things we want for this city and we like to think this is the greatest city in the world. I grew up here and I love my hometown. But I do not want to have certain amenities for some people if we're not meeting the basics for all people,” Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.



Seven-years-old and some say this should be enough to spark real change and turn plans to action.

