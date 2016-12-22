Community leaders look to job opportunities to combat violence

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There is slightly more than a week left in one of the most violent years in Louisville history. The gun violence continues but community leaders say they're looking for solutions. On Thursday they introduced programs they say will start at the root of the problem--joblessness.

We've seen homicide scenes time and time again this year--118 times to be exact. Lives lost, but for some community leaders, the hope is not.



“Here's where you go ‘I'm going to take your hand and I'm going to take you there,’” Mayor Greg Fischer said.



Situated in the heart of West Louisville is a building--quiet and not exactly flashy--but inside a hustling hub of opportunity.

“They're going to step you through the process and then when you're in the training, they're going to help you all the way through. They're going to help you with your resume, they're going to help you do interviews and they're going to most importantly connect you to employers,” said Cindy Read of Kentuckiana Works.



The Nia Center partners with a number of organizations offering programs that train people with skills that will help to place them in permanent jobs.



“For the skills that they give you, these employers want what you have. So not only do they give you the skills you need, they set you up with the jobs to. I'm grateful,” said Shaleontyne Young, a graduate.



Recently, people in the community identified the lack of job opportunities as a key factor contributing to the city's rise in violence. But to see a change, all it takes is the first step in the right direction.



“This is a wonderful opportunity. This is an opportunity that most have to take advantage of. It's not going to work if you don't work,” said Greg Coatley, a graduate.



Working for a common goal to make 2017 a better year for everyone.

Kentuckiana Build orientation and classes:

· Orientation: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

· Orientation: Thursday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.m at Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

· Jan. 23 – evening class begins at Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

· Feb. 6—daytime class begins at Nia Center

M-TEC manufacturing classes in 2017:

· Jan. 3-13 at the Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

· Feb. 13-24 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center, 160 Rochester Drive

· March 6-17 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

CPT manufacturing classes in 2017:

· Jan. 9-Feb. 3 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

· March 6-31 at the Nia Center

· May 1-26 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center