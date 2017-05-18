Community leaders endorse proposed project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A group of community leaders and residents gathered at 30th and Muhammad Ali to show support for a proposed multi-million dollar project.

Rev. Charles Elliott and other religious leaders are praising the developers and city leaders behind a proposed $200 million research park to be built at the abandoned location and once home to the National Tobacco Company.

The plan was created by businessman Cliff Turner for what the city calls Heritage West.

Community leaders say this project could be a huge economic boost to Louisville's West End and help stop some of the violence.

Reverend Elliott says the project proposal will be submitted to the city on May.22.





