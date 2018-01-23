Community gathers in prayer after Ky. school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In all corners of the Marshall County community, you just don’t think it’s going to come to your “Mayberry” type community and beyond.

“I work as a firefighter in Paducah. It still affects you when it’s young people,” Eugenio Rosario said.

Friends, family and strangers came together Tuesday night to heal.

Just hours after two Marshall County High School students were killed by a 15-year-old suspected shooter, churches opened their doors.

“We’re coming together tonight to lift our prayers to the one who can help us,” Rev. Kristina Stuckel said.

Rosario, a Red Cross volunteer, felt called to help in this time of tragedy.

“I live so close to Heath High School about a block away,” he said.

Rosario says seeing the parents at Marshall County High School brought back memories for him.

In 1998, a shooter killed three students in Paducah, Kentucky at Heath High School. Rosario had a son at the school that day.



“You feel kind of relief when you pick up your son. It's kind of hard.”



Now, 25 miles away from Paducah, some parents are feeling that similar relief, others will feel pain forever but this community says they are strong and they will heal.



“We are not only neighbors and friends we are family and this sad tragedy had to happen here but we're bigger than that.”

