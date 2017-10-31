Communities riddled by violence continue Halloween traditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Neighborhoods in west Louisville riddled by violence--their sidewalks empty. No trick-or-treaters to be found.



“As far as going door-to-door, it's just not safe anymore for the kids. And it's sad,” Tamara Harper, a neighbor said.



So far this year, Louisville has seen 93 homicides. This time last year, there were 92 homicides. We ended the year with a record-breaking 117 homicides in the city.



“If you put them all together, that's a lot of people who have lost their lives to gun violence,” Vadim Dale of LMPD said.

It's number scary enough to make many parents want to keep their kids inside this Halloween.



“Not a lot of people are going trick-or-treating this year,” Harper said.



But that didn't stop a group of west Louisville churches, including Israel Missionary Baptist Church on Magazine Street.



“It's very important for our kids to have this opportunity and so the parents also feel like they have this opportunity,” Madison Litton, Israel Missionary Baptist Church, said.



Instead of going door to door, parents could take their kids church to church and trunk to trunk, even a mobile haunted house stopping by the church.



“Whole lot of fun. To see the kids climb up in there and see it's like a little-haunted house in there. It's a ball,” Randy Budley, a volunteer, said.



Homicide and violence statistics scarier than the spookiest night of the year but this is a community facing their fears.

