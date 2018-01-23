Communities in Schools opens new Clark Co. office

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) –A program aimed at keeping kids in school now has a new home in Clark County.



The organization "Communities in Schools" or CIS cutting the ribbon on their new Jeffersonville office today.



CIS is a student dropout prevention agency that provides in and out of school programming and services to approximately 4,500 at-risk youths and their families.



“When we started as an organization in 2002, we were serving three schools and now we're serving 20. A lot more staff, a lot more things to coordinate. We work with all three Clark County school districts in coordination with them,” Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Clark County Julie Moorman said.



CIS says they're always in need of volunteers, especially with their 3-2-1 Read program which provides tutors with children struggling to read.



If you'd like to get involved, click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV