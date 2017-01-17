Commonwealth Attorney: No to independent investigation into Wicker case

The Louisville Medical Examiners rendering of where Darnell Wicker was shot by police after a domestic incident in Aug. 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been 5 months since Darnell Wicker was shot and killed by two LMPD officers.

Police say he was holding a tree saw when he exited his apartment, the medical examiner says he was shot 14 times by two guns.

We've heard from Wicker's daughters, attorneys, Black Lives Matter and now Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice who say the killings of black people cannot be ignored.

The River City Fraternal Order of Police says there is no need for an independent investigation.

The calls for an outside agency to look into the Darnell Wicker case are getting louder and louder.

Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice sent a letter to Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine over the weekend, saying there needs to be a fair resolution in the killing of Darnell Wicker.

“Unless there is an independent investigation, we believe that this is going on without the assurance that there will be trust on the part of the community that the truth is going to be known,” as Carla Wallace with the organization stated.

LMPD Officers were called to Broadleaf Apartments back on August 8, 2016 for a domestic disturbance.

Body camera footage that night shows Wicker exiting his apartment with a tree saw in his hand.

Officer Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks shot and killed Wicker.

“There are good officers, there is a problematic system in terms of how policing is happening especially in communities of color,” Wallace added.

Elwood Sturtevant, with Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church tells WHAS11, “If it had been my father, my brother that had been shot, I would want an independent investigation to not only understand what happened, but to understand how we can learn from what happened so we can move forward and avoid this kind of tragedy.”

LSURJ, as it's called, says we should a scene more like Tuesday’s news conference, where you can find those living in the Highlands, business owners and clergymen holding black lives matter signs and demanding an outside agency step in a case that concerns so many.

Officer Banks and Gadegaard remain on administrative reassignment, they are not back on patrol.

STATEMENT FROM DAVE MUTCHLER, River City FOP President:

I am unable to discuss or comment on the Wicker case specifically as it has not been adjudicated. I wholeheartedly disagree that trust in the community cannot be built between the police and the members of Louisville’s black community. I firmly believe that my members have and continue to build relationships and trust with our black community and that these relationships will continue to develop. Violent crime is out of control and our members continue to work with our citizens to combat it.

I don’t know any citizen or police officer that does or wants to ignore any police involved shooting or death. Law enforcement is often not pretty or neatly wrapped in a box. Officers react to situations, behavior and threats that they may be confronted with and often times must make split second decisions. It is not reasonable to consider information or facts uncovered after an incident when those facts and information were not available to the officer on the street at the time of the incident. Again, officers react to behavior to the best of their ability with the facts and information they are aware of at the time.

It is every police officers worst nightmare to be involved in a shooting. We all hope to never have to use deadly force in the course of serving and protecting the public.

Our system is set up in a way that provides multiple layers of oversight. To suggest that an independent investigation is necessary for officer involved critical incidents is unreasonable and unnecessary.

GUIDELINES FROM LMPD:

As outlined on our Transparency Page (link below) there are multiple layers of an officer-involved shooting investigation, including both internal and external investigators and reviews to ensure a thorough, accountable investigation is conducted.

A video documenting the investigation procedures can also be reviewed here:

