Comer reignites rivalry with Bevin over tax returns

Associated press , WHAS 4:16 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer has reignited an old political rivalry by publicly releasing his personal income tax returns and questioning why Gov. Matt Bevin has not done the same.

Comer was one of six members of Congress to release tax returns at the request of Roll Call, a Washington-based publication. Comer told Roll Call he offered to release his tax returns in 2015 when he ran for governor "against two wealthy opponents." Comer lost the 2015 GOP primary to Bevin by 83 votes.

Comer told The Associated Press Bevin promised to release his taxes during a debate in 2015. Bevin denied this, saying he never made that promise. He said Comer was "still licking his wounds."

© 2017 Associated Press


