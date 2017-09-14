Colliding cars at Garage Bar to be replaced

Colliding cars at Garage Bar (Photo: Provided by 21C)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- You have probably seen the two crashed cars outside of Garage Bar in NuLu, but did you know it is a work of art?

Get a good look at them today because tomorrow Jonathan Schipper's "The Slow Inevitable Death of American Muscle" will be replaced with two fresh, uncrushed cars.

The sculpture is on a track that slowly moves the cars toward each other toward an inevitable collision.

This is the second time the cars have been replaced since the art was installed at the old gas station on East Market Street in 2011.

