Collegiate holds 56th running of Kindergarten Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s probably one of the cutest traditions of the Derby season—the Louisville Collegiate School's Kindergarten Derby.

This is the 56th running of the event, with the 5- and 6-year-old jockeys all decked out in silks they

decorated themselves.



Once the race got started there was a clear front runner and even a tumble going into the first turn.



Head of School James Calleroz White says the race is something the community looks forward to every year.

“This is one of the best events that we do here at Collegiate every year. Even on a rainy, crazy day like today, having this much excitement inside the gym is tremendous. This is for sure one of the hallmark events we do here at the school,” White said.

Today's winner and recipient of paper roses was Oliver Johnson.



His horse, Classic Empire, is considered the favorite this year.



