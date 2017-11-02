College football national championship game to be held in Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo: KSJS.org)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- The biggest game in College Football is headed to Indy! The College Football Playoff Championship will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2022.

The four day event will be huge for the city, expected to have an economic impact of more than a 150 million dollars. Plus it could attract more than 100,000 visitors.

It will be the first time the college football championship has been hosted in Indianapolis.

