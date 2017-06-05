Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining trainings this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.



The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.



Underground mining training starts June 7 and electrical training starts June 13. Both are initial classes and more training must be completed to reach certification.



The Academy says walk-ins for the free training are welcome but registration is preferred. The academy has been training miners since 2005.



For updates to Kentucky Coal Academy's training calendar, go to www.CoalAcademy.kctcs.edu/Trainings.

© 2017 Associated Press