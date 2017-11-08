CMA's begin at 8 p.m. Wed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
I-65 reopens after semi fireNov. 7, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
-
House explosion on Houston Blvd. under investigationNov. 8, 2017, 4:39 a.m.
-
2017 CMA Awards Week: TuesdayNov. 7, 2017, 7:08 p.m.