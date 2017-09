(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Starting at nine tonight - the westbound ramp of the Watterson to northbound Dixie Highway in Shively will close.

Traffic will be rerouted from I-264 west onto Cane Run Road and can circle back to I-264 east to Dixie Highway.

Crews will be working on that ramp including adding a traffic signal.

That closure will last until October second.

