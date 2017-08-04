Closure of popular Beargrass Creek trail underway as MSD begins basin project

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The trail used by walkers and bicyclists to get to and from Cherokee Park is closing for more than two years.

The Beargrass Creek Greenway Trail, which connects Payne Street to Grinstead Drive, will close Aug. 7.

MSD crews will begin building a storage basin at the site of the former Jim Porter’s Tavern for sewage and storm water.

Upon completion, the storage basin will reduce sewage overflows at the creek and at Cherokee Park.

