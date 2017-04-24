Clifton Center closing after 23 years

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

Louisville, KY. (WHAS 11)--The Clifton Cultural Center, Inc., after more than 22 years of service to the Greater Louisville area as a welcoming, inclusive, eclectic, performance and conference facility, will discontinue that role at 2117 Payne Street in the Clifton neighborhood as of December 31, 2017. Its landlord, St. Frances of Rome Catholic Parish, has decided to re-purpose the former school building for other use.



The Center will continue its mission to actively present and host cultural and community events through December 31, 2017. For rental information, contact our Manager of Client Relations and Administration, Ann Drury, at 502-896-8480, extension 302 or adrury@cliftoncenter.org.

“The Center has been an important hub for arts, culture and education in our community – open to all. We are disappointed that it is coming to an end,” notes Don Burch, Clifton Center Board Chair.

The Center has become a beloved, cultural gathering place in the heart of the Frankfort Avenue corridor, known widely for its welcoming and inclusive events for all. In addition to Clifton Center presentations, the Center hosts hundreds of events each year in its role as a rental facility including, conferences, business meetings, art shows, weddings and receptions of all kinds. Hundreds of other nonprofit organizations have used the Center as a backdrop for gatherings of their clients and for fundraising events.

The Center’s mission to serve as a gathering place for art, culture and ideas that enrich our community has received support from numerous, foundations, corporations and individuals from across the area including the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kentucky Arts Council, Metro Louisville, Brown-Forman, D. D. Williamson and many others. The Clifton Center began in 1994 as a nonprofit partnership between leaders from St. Frances of Rome, the Clifton neighborhood and community cultural leaders to bring new life and vitality to the Frankfort Avenue area through cultural events.

The Center will celebrate the 25th Taste of Frankfort Avenue on August 13 this year with proceeds designated to complete the Center’s mission for the rest of the year. The first Taste was designed to call attention to the fine dining and ethnic restaurants on Frankfort Avenue and to enlist the community in supporting the Center. What began with a handful of restaurants has grown to include over 20 eateries, significant partners, sponsorships, and enthusiastic crowds. In addition to highlighting neighborhood restaurants, the Center also served as a catalyst for the revival of “The Avenue” by providing the area with a cultural anchor and gathering place that has enriched the community in multiple ways.

The Center’s handsome, historic Eifler Theatre is named for Rev. John G. Eifler whose dynamic leadership led the renewal of the 40,000 square-foot, former school building. Through partnerships with First Capital Bank, Mini of Louisville, and numerous local sponsors, the Live at the Clifton Center concert series brought world-renowned performers to our community. They included Loudon Wainright, Bonnie Prince Billy, Bill Frisell, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Tyrone Cotton, the Rachels, Dick Sisto, Don Flemons, the San Francisco Jazz Collective, Leo Kotke, and others. The Center’s Louisville Heritage Project included a host of world music stars from across the globe, many who shared their talents and exotic cultures with school children in classrooms around the community as well.

The Center is home to Kentucky Homefront, WFPK Winter Wednesdays, Voices of Kentuckiana, the UofL Jamey Abersold Jazz Studies program. The Center’s Eifler Theatre has also served as backdrop for numerous theatrical productions including Walden Theatre, Kentucky Shakespeare and multiple local school shows. The Center has hosted hundreds of other nonprofit organizations for their client gatherings and educational and fundraising events.

The Center’s resident groups include: the visual art studios Martin Rollins and Lucretia Beatty, Ballet Arts Studio, Shine Music and Movement, the Louisville Visual Art Association’s LVAA @ the Clifton Center education studio, the Louisville Folk Studio and UofL Business School’s off-campus classroom.

