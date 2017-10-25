Clean-up underway on ‘junkyard' house in New Albany

Clean-up underway at New Albany home (Photo: WHAS11)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Clean-up is underway at a New Albany home that has been deemed an eyesore by neighbors and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

The owner, 66-year-old Jarrett Hamilton, has been ordered off the property after having failed to maintain it for years.

"I think this is a great day,” said neighbor Larry Clemons. “We've been looking forward to this for quite a while. It's really been an eyesore."



After months of back and forth, crews have started cleaning up the property at 519 Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany.



"The city and the county have been in court with him,” said Sheriff Frank Loop. "It's just junk that Mr. Hamilton has collected."



Behind every turn, clean-up crews find a new surprise.



“When we cut the lock off the garage door and there's a wall of debris where the door is,” said Sheriff Loop.



"It's a real problem because all of the problems that's here,” said Clemons. “We have a lot of mosquitos and a lot of mice. It's an eyesore for people that come in here."



"When you go in the house it's packed all the way to the ceiling,” said Sheriff Loop. “You can't even maneuver from one way to the next or tell what room you're in."



This isn't even the first time that neighbors say this property has had to be cleaned up.

Just two years ago the city of New Albany picked up the tab to have cars like this, full of trash, removed from the property.

Since that time Hamilton has acquired so much junk it fills up the front and backyard of the property, costing taxpayers more than $25,000.

Neighbors say it's worth every penny.



"Hopefully this will be the last time,” said Clemons.



"Everything else is going,” said Sheriff Loop. “We're going to come back with another court order and take the vehicles."



"I think they're on the right track now, and everything will be fine after this,” said Clemons.

Since Hamilton has been ordered off the property legally he isn't allowed to take anything with him.

Floyd County Sheriff's Deputies have been ordered to arrest him if he tries to stop clean-up efforts.

