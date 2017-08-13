Cleanup underway after Hardin Co. train derailment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Cleanup is underway after a train derailment in Hardin County Sunday.
Twenty-two cars carrying new car carriers were involved.
There were no injuries reported and the derailment isn’t being treated as a hazmat situation.
Officials say the derailment didn’t affect traffic on I-65 as the tracks were far off the road and all cleanup equipment was able to work from the shoulder.
There’s no word on what caused the derailment.
