Cleanup underway after floods hit southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) – Spraying off shelves, wiping down equipment, volunteers are helping the owners of Miller Hardware salvage what they can.

"Watched everything that we own float away basically so it was rough," McKinzie Fisher, Miller Hardware, said.

A big hit to the Salem, Indiana small business that McKinzie Fisher and her husband Kurtis bought in January, but still amidst the damage, Fisher is thankful they are okay.

"It was scary, one of the scariest times of my life," Fisher said.

The Fishers and some of their family were in the building as the flooding started, moving items on the lower shelves.

"We were picking things up at least 30 inches up to try to save, but it got up to 6 feet," Fisher said.

As water levels started to rise, the group was stuck. The fire department broke out a side window to rescue them.

"They put like their jackets and stuff to cover up the glass so we could climb out," Fisher said.

And it was just in the nick of time, 10 minutes later the large front store window cracked.

"That's caved in and it was just like a current through there," Fisher said, "We had luckily just gotten up to the church up there and were just standing watching and it broke and we all just broke down. I mean we thought it was over by then, but we came back and volunteers and help and we've got it back in business I think. I think well be able to recover."

Fisher says they've been blessed with volunteers, family, members of their church, and today, Sabrina Burdine, the Executive Director of Washington County's Economic Growth Partnership.

"Part of what our organization does is make sure that our businesses on all levels, our small business our industry when they need help with something we are there to help when they need us and today is definitely one of those days, so I came out this morning I stopped a couple different places to see if I could be of any help and I had Kurtis and McKinzie on my mind knowing they were newer small business owners so this is where I landed," Sabrina Burdine said.

Fisher says they are so thankful for any amount of help. She says because of the cost, their business does not have flood insurance.

"We can't afford flood insurance I think it was $16,000 every 6 months so we'd be just working to pay for the flood insurance basically," Fisher said.

The Fishers are not the only businesses by the creek who do not have flood insurance. Brandon Johnson, Owner of Hucksters Hall, an antique and modern flea market estimates about $40,000 to $50,000 in losses in their basement.

"Flood insurance is very expensive and in a small town like Salem, we don't generate a lot of cash flow, especially Mom and Pop shops stores, if you are a chain is one thing, but people like us and our neighbors, we are just small time people if you have to pay all your money to insurance you don’t have anything left, so that's just kind of the way it works," Johnson said.

Johnson says they were lucky the flooding spared their main floor, so they are able to stay open, but he has heard some businesses impacted by the flood thinking about closing their doors.

"Salem is a pretty tight-knit community and everybody depends on everybody else, if half of them up and quit then you are left with big box stores and not the Salem we grew up in," said Johnson.

Monday afternoon, the city of Salem announced they are setting up a flood fund to get donations to those in great need.

http://www.whas11.com/news/local/indiana/salem-city-officials-create-flood-relief-fund/441946927

If you would like to reach the Miller Hardware store directly, their address is

Miller Hardware

Attn Kurtis Fisher

206 W Walnut Street

Salem, IN 47167

