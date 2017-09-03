Clarksville's plan to combat overpopulation of geese

Canadian Geese (Photo: WHAS)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Clarksville is concerned about geese population and they have a plan in motion to remedy the problem.



According to our partners at the Courier-Journal, more than 200 geese have been euthanized over the past six months. Rusty's Animal Control has been contracted by the City of Clarksville to minimize the population. The company has killed so many birds that they began giving the meat away for free but no one would take it so the birds were incinerated.

Clarksville is paying more than $9,000 for a multi-year contract which includes the installation of barrier fences.

