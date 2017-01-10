Clarksville family fun center expected to open in April

Family fun center set to open in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An old Peddler's Mall in Clarksville is getting a new lease on life with plans to turn it into a family fun center.

The Courier-Journal reports the Strike and Spare Family Fun Center on Eastern Boulevard is expected to open in April.

The owners of Hoosier Lanes in New Albany are responsible for the project and plan to move this spring.

The center will have 32 lanes of bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, an arcade, and even roller-skating.