Clark Memorial Bridge work to begin Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Construction and repairs for the Clark Memorial Bridge are expected to begin Monday.

Work on the navigational lighting on the bridge begins along the southbound lanes of the bridge. However, closures aren’t scheduled until Wednesday.

The Wednesday through Saturday lane closures will be in place each evening from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Steel repairs and additional lane closures are scheduled for the week of Feb. 6.

