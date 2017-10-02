Clark Memorial begins renovations to ER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Improving patient care and enhancing access, that’s the goal of a multimillion-dollar renovation at Clark Memorial Hospital.

The Jeffersonville hospital kicked off a $5.7 million renovation to its Emergency Room Monday.

The project will overhaul the layout of the ER, relocate the waiting area and ambulance bay as well as upgrade the look of the space.

The renovations will be done in phases over the next 18 to 24 months.

Hospital officials say the work will not cause any interruptions in emergency care.

