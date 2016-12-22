Clark County Courthouse holding 9th annual Doll Adoption

clark county courthouse 01072014.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The 9th annual Doll Adoption will be held at the Clark County Courthouse next month to kick off the New Year.

The event gives kids a unique way to experience the justice system.

“We talk to them about how being in court doesn't have to be a scary thing and sometimes good things happen in court and a lot of times we get kids who have been adopted earlier in the year and their parents are bringing them back so they can now adopt their own child,” said Judge Vicki Carmichael of Circuit 4.

Kids can adopt a doll, an action figure and even a pet. The adoption is open to all kids.

Those who organize the event say it gives kids a new sense of purpose.



The Doll Adoption takes place on Saturday, January 7 from 10a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clark County Courthouse in Circuit Court 4.