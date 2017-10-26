Clark Co. schools partrner with court system

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Clark County school districts are teaming up with law enforcement and the court system to work with students accused of committing crimes on school grounds.

Districts will provide on-site office space for local probation officers to process new arrests by the school resource officers. They will then determine if students should be released, released with certain conditions or detained. If appropriate, the officer could also make referrals to a court-approved diversion program.

"What we're hoping is that our school resource officers and our probation officers will work hand in hand with these children and on a daily basis and know when there's a problem and if there's an issue that needs to be addressed, we can address it right away. We hope to be able to divert some of these kids out of the juvenile justice system at the early stages,” Judge Vicki Carmichael said.



Officers will also meet with students on probation along with their parents as scheduled.

