Civil Rights groups, black elected officials sponsor rally for removal of Jefferson Davis statue

The Jefferson Davis statue at the Kentucky capitol rotunda. (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A statewide rally is being held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 11:30 a.m. to voice support for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda.

Members of the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus (KBLC), the NAACP, the Kentucky Human Rights Commission, the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (KBC-LEO) are sponsoring the rally.



“The Capitol of this great Commonwealth is not a fitting place for a statue celebrating the president of the Confederate States of America,” said state Rep. Reginald Meeks of Louisville, who serves as chair of the KBLC. “The statue serves as a symbol of bigotry, injustice, and a failed ideology to enslave and brutalize human beings for economic gain. We will gather peacefully to express in the strongest and plainest terms the need for the statue’s removal. In doing so, we hope to encourage Gov. Matt Bevin to join elected officials from across the country who are working to remove these outdated and misguided tributes to the deepest and darkest stain on our nation’s soul.”







© 2017 WHAS-TV