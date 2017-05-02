Citywide violence impacting students at locals schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Grief counselors are at Ballard today as administrators and students learn to navigate this new frontier of violence and loss in the wake of 19-year-old Jaquay Rodgers murder.

A sit-in Monday at Ballard drew headlines after students criticized the Ballard administration for not having a planned vigil for Rogers, who dropped out in August.

A JCPS spokesperson told WHAS that it's often hard for school officials to know when a victim has ties to a local school, but once they find out they will always send counselors to speak with students at that school.

Unfortunately as one community advocate told WHAS11 News Tuesday violence spilling over into our schools is becoming all too common.

“We’re losing a lot of very young children to violence,” Neighborhood House family advocate Eddie Woods said.

In a city with more than 40 homicides since the start of the year, Eddie Woods’ job as a family advocate gets harder by the day.

“We have a shooting almost every day,” Woods said. “That’s what we try to get on the front end of. If you can stop the shooting you pretty much have a chance of slowing down and stopping the homicides.”

The death of 19-year-old Jaquay Rogers, a former Ballard student who last attended class in August caused frustrations to boil over at school on Monday.

“If you don’t have a way for the students to react then they’re going to create their own venues to react,” Woods said.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin says the district sends counselors into schools when events like this take place, but that school administrators weren’t aware of Rogers’ death until just before the student sit in.

“What happens in our community comes into our schools,” Martin said. “What happens in the community those are friends, they’re relatives, they are family members of our students. As a district, we have to be responsive to that.”

“Even if a student is not your best student he’s still a person,” Woods said. “He’s still a human being, and we have to tune into that.”

With counselors on hand at Ballard on Tuesday, Woods says he believes JCPS has done a good job of handling the situation, and Martin says every JCPS employee is always there to help.



"We have teachers who are on the front lines who know our students and have relationships with them and sometimes know them the best,” Martin said. “They can sometimes spot when a child is walking down the hallway that something is wrong."



"Even if a student is not your best student he's still a person,” Woods said. “He's still a human being, and we have to tune into that."

Martin says that if you believe your child is grieving the loss of a loved one or a classmate it is always best to contact their school and have them talk with the school counselor.

Those conversations are private and remain confidential.

© 2017 WHAS-TV