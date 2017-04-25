City unveils first phase of Bourbon District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city unveiled the first phase of the Bourbon District on Main Street in front of the Kentucky Center Tuesday.

The district is a nod to the city’s rich bourbon history and recognizes the city’s current industry boom.

Distillers in the bourbon industry hope the district will drive tourism downtown.

“Today's bourbon consumer is much more educated than they were even five years ago. We really think this is something that's going to draw visitors downtown, educate them, help them learn how the past connects to the future, and really isn't just a boundary, it's part of a movement," Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said.

Once complete, the Bourbon District will be concentrated along Main Street from Jackson Street to 10th Street, and along Fourth Street from Main Street to Broadway.

