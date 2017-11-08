WHAS
City to increase patrols in Cherokee Triangle after deadly shooting

WHAS 3:15 PM. EST November 08, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The city is planning more patrols in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood following the homicide of a 30-year-old man on Everett Avenue this Sunday.

District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan released a newsletter on Wednesday, detailing his plan for increased patrols in the area.

This is the first homicide in this district since 2015.

Councilman Coan and LMPD are asking for residents in this area to remain vigilant and aware of regular crime updates.

On Wednesday night, there will be a peace walk with police and personnel in the 1100 to 1300 blocks of Everett Avenue. That walk begins at 7 p.m.

