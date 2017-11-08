City to increase patrols in Cherokee Triangle after deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The city is planning more patrols in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood following the homicide of a 30-year-old man on Everett Avenue this Sunday.
District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan released a newsletter on Wednesday, detailing his plan for increased patrols in the area.
This is the first homicide in this district since 2015.
RELATED: Police say deadly Cherokee Triangle shooting was a random act
Councilman Coan and LMPD are asking for residents in this area to remain vigilant and aware of regular crime updates.
On Wednesday night, there will be a peace walk with police and personnel in the 1100 to 1300 blocks of Everett Avenue. That walk begins at 7 p.m.
