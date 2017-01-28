City to hold pro-immigrant rally after Trump's executive order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After President Trump’s executive order on immigration caused uproar and demonstrations at airports across the country, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is planning a rally to celebrate immigrants.

The Rally for American Values will be held to show support for the nation and the city which officials say was “founded and strengthened by immigrants.” The rally is expected to feature those in government, civic and faith leaders.

President Trump executive order was designed to increase powers among immigration officers and also increase efforts to detain as well as deport undocumented immigrants.

Trump has stated his executive order was not a Muslim ban although the countries on his list practice the Muslim faith.

According to USA Today, the ban includes green card holders who will need a case-by-case waiver to return to the United States. Those who are already in the country will have to meet with consular officials before leaving the country.

WHAS11 News spoke to officials at the Louisville International Airport and they said no one has been detained in connection to the new immigration policy.

The Rally for American Values will take place on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

