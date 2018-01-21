City to announce free tax preparation sites

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: LIgorko)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tax time is just around the corner and city leaders are planning to announce how you can get help in the preparation process.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth and others will announce the opening of free tax preparation sites for low and moderate-income residents at more than 20 sites across the city.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at the First Neighborhood Place on Rangeland Road.

