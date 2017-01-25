City seeks Save-A-Lot to replace Kroger

Jan. 21, 2017; Metro Councilman David James (D-6) speaks with customers of the South Second Street Kroger after plans were announced to close the location.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (COURIER-JOURNAL) -- In a scramble to halt the urban food crisis set off by the approaching Kroger closure near downtown, a local Save-A-Lot operator is in early talks with city officials about opening a new grocery.

Jenny Kute, longtime operator of two Save-A-Lot stores, one in Iroquois and one in Portland, said her family business will meet next week at the invitation of city economic development officials. The goal is to discuss expanding grocery store access in the city, Kute said. Locations in play include the soon-to-be-vacant Old Louisville Kroger, as well as the shuttered First Link grocery acquired recently by the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, city officials said.

"They said they know we are good operators," said Kute, whose company runs the Save-A-Lots at 4148 Taylor Blvd. and 2626 Portland Ave. "We are supposed to talk to the city next week about some possibilities."

While Kroger is closing for good at 6 p.m. Saturday after 37 years on Second and Breckinridge streets, Kroger spokesman Tim McGurk Wednesday said the company is "working closely with the Kentucky Grocers Association to help identify another grocer who may be willing to bring a store to the neighborhood."

Kroger aims for the fatter profit margins of mega stores sized 90,000 square feet and bigger. In February, Kroger will break ground Saturday to dramatically expand its Churchill Downs store 2 miles south of the Second Street site, McGurk said. Those expansions typically last a year - and Kroger had sought a year's lease extension to keep the smaller store open in Old Louisville. It exits the 26,000 square-feet building Saturday because the current owner demanded a five-year term as it attempts to sell the property.

A similar scenario just unfolded farther south, where Kroger just closed the decades-old Southland Terrace store in Shively on the heels of opening a new Kroger Marketplace last fall selling furniture and clothing besides groceries on Dixie Highway.

The Kroger building near the campus of Spalding University remains up for sale at $1.6 million. There's hope, said Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, that a community philanthropist might snap up the building and lease the property to a grocer.

"We are welcoming anyone that wants to sit down and discuss a profitable, sustainable, scale-able retail grocery option," Sexton Smith said. "Access to healthful food is a basic human right."

The city has spun into action, Mayor Greg Fischer announced in a policy statement issued Wednesday, aiming still to revive the old Kroger while seeking new business models for more grocery access.

"We remain in conversation with all the parties involved, but we are also approaching this problem on a broader scale and will continue to use all available tools to attract and support grocery operators in areas where they’re needed most, including Old Louisville, SoBro, NuLu, and many neighborhoods in west Louisville," Fischer said.

Scott Gilmore, broker for the Ohio Teachers Retirement System selling the building, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. Meanwhile, protest continues to mount against the fourth grocery store to close in the last year. It's an oasis in a growing food desert that serves mothers and their children recovering from domestic abuse at the Center for Women and Families across the street, according to a letter to the Courier-Journal by Center for Women and Families president Marta Miranda-Straub. Together with Bridgehaven Mental Health, representing 200 clients about to lose access to groceries in the neighborhood, Miranda-Straub assembled a petition that attracted 72 signatures in one day last week.

​Sexton Smith led a rally Saturday on Second Street that drew about 100 neighborhood residents, Council President David Yates, Councilman David James and the president of UFCW Local 227, which represents Kroger workers in the region.

Plans are afoot for a free Kroger shuttle service to the nearby Goss Avenue Kroger beginning Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. By Friday, Kroger expects to announce the schedule of the shuttle, expected to serve several of the senior centers in the neighborhood, company spokesman McGurk said.

Under the management of Craig and Jenny Kute, the Save-A-Lot on Taylor Boulevard is a vital hub for the local food renaissance underway in the Iroquois neighborhood. At 14,000 square feet with just five check out lanes, the Save-A-Lot is a hard discounter that also sells fresh produce and ethnic foods like dried chiles and tamale wrappers.

On Sunday afternoons, that Save-A-Lot hosted a new farmer's market this past summer, attracting a half dozen weekly vendors. Behind the store, two dozen immigrant growers farming at Hope Farm with help from the nonprofit Louisville Grows, sold some of their produce to Save-A-Lot. People purchasing farmers market produce with food stamps were able to double their dollars via a grant administered by the city and Community Farm Alliance. The Save-A-Lot also promotes the South Points Community Garden, where neighbors grow their own food on land formerly occupied by the Iroquois Homes behind the grocery.

At the new farmer's market, Kute said she also sourced cantaloupes, watermelons, squash and cilantro at wholesale prices for retail sale in the store during the week.

"I shop my own store every week. I'm able to look at my store as a customer would. I feel that is how we've been able to be successful," Kute said. "People see their friends at the store. They see the farm behind. It really feels like a community store."

Save-A-Lot picks locations, generally, and offers them to operators, Kute said. As Kroger morphs toward mega stores the likes of Meijer and Wal-Mart, the Save-A-Lot chain is undergoing turbulence too. Under new ownership by a private equity firm, Save-A-Lot announced it will exit the West Coast market, and improve national brand selections like Kraft, Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Many products at Save-A-Lot are traditionally private label "America's Choice" brand, Supermarket News reported Monday.

In his letter released Wednesday, Fischer pledged to "work hard to find innovative solutions and alternative models, exploring all avenues to provide improved and reliable food security for everyone who calls Louisville home."

That letter will be sent to residents who have emailed, called or petitioned the mayor's office to do something about the city's expanding food deserts, Fischer spokesman Chris Poynter said.

"We understand that store closures are market-based decisions, that grocery stores are low-profit margin businesses, and bricks-and-mortar retail is changing all over America, as more people shop online," Fischer said in the letter. "But we also know that the recent grocery store closures threaten some of our city’s most vulnerable populations, including senior citizens, the disabled, and people with limited transportation options."

