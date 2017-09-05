City prepares for 3rd annual Diverse Business Fair

Business People Meeting Growth Success Target Economic Concept (Photo: Rawpixel, Rawpixel Ltd)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city is gearing up to host its third annual Diverse Business Fair at Fourth Street Live.

It hopes to match the community’s local minority, female and veteran-owned businesses together with larger corporations.

It’s an effort to network and promote business.

Participants also have the chance to take part in a panel discussion featuring several speakers with firsthand knowledge in small business operations.

The fair will take place on Sep. 12 at the Tavern on Fourth from 8 a.m. until noon.

Click here for registration and more information.

