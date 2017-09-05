City prepares for 3rd annual Diverse Business Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city is gearing up to host its third annual Diverse Business Fair at Fourth Street Live.
It hopes to match the community’s local minority, female and veteran-owned businesses together with larger corporations.
It’s an effort to network and promote business.
Participants also have the chance to take part in a panel discussion featuring several speakers with firsthand knowledge in small business operations.
The fair will take place on Sep. 12 at the Tavern on Fourth from 8 a.m. until noon.
Click here for registration and more information.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs