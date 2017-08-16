City planning to improve Jefferson Square Park

Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Government is ready to improve Jefferson Square Park.

City officials are accepting proposals to improve the design and functionality of one of Louisville's most significant public spaces which is very popular during the Christmas season. The goal is also to boost the vitality of businesses and civic buildings near the square and enhance its role as a public place of remembrance.

A design consultant is expected to be picked in September.

City officials will then hold a series of community meetings in October and November.

The plan is to have a final redesign master plan done in January.

© 2017 WHAS-TV