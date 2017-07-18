City officials change waste collection times due to extreme heat

A pile of black garbage bags. (Photo: islander11, islander11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As extreme temperatures begin to settle over the city, officials say garbage will be collected one hour earlier this week.

On Wednesday, waste collection will begin at 5 a.m. rather than 6 a.m. through the rest of the week.

Officials say it will cut down on the risk of heat-related illnesses for workers by reducing exposure to high temperatures.

Solid Waste Management says residents should begin placing waste out for collection between 4 p.m. the day before or before the 5 a.m. scheduled pick up time.

Their Project Pickup for bulk waste will begin at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

