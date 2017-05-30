City leaders react to shooting near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The deadly Memorial Day shooting at Waterfront Park is a scene three area teens won’t soon forget.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Gray had just arrived at the park with two friends when chaos erupted nearby. A man was running in their direction, followed by police.

“We heard the cops scream, he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun!” Gray recalled.

The teens were startled, but they continued to the base of the Big Four Bridge. As they made their way up the ramp they heard gunfire below them.

“We heard like 10 consecutive shots,” Gray said. “Just ‘bang, bang, bang, bang’ and we looked over here and there was a gentleman on the ground.”

Anton Brown, 22, died in the shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said three others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. During a news conference Tuesday evening, Chief Steve Conrad said the shooting was suspected to be gang related.

David Karem, president of Waterfront Development Corp., called the gun violence a community-wide problem that extended beyond Waterfront Park.

"It's a disregard by young people for their own lives and for other peoples' lives,” Karem said, adding that the community needs to come together to figure out a solution.

