City leaders, community rally in solidarity with Charlottesville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds gathered across Louisville Sunday to denounce hate and racism following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

Louisville Metro Councilmembers and other government and religious leaders led a rally in Jefferson Square, denouncing the white nationalist rally which turned deadly when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring several others.

The rally was meant to show unity and wish healing for the victims while also sending a message that hate groups are not welcome in the city or this country – a message shared by hundreds who attended the rally.

“Silence is consistent and I don’t believe I’m going to consent to the actions that happened in Charlottesville. It’s time for everybody to speak out. It’s not time to remain comfortable. It’s a little bit scary but it’s time to say no – this is not how it’s supposed to be in our country,” Beth Yager, an attendee said.

In another rally organized by Black Lives Matter-Louisville, several hundred people met at the Carl and Ann Braden Memorial Center to also detest violence and racism.

Rally attendees marched from the center up Broadway to downtown Louisville to show solidarity with the counter-protesters in Charlottesville, fighting back against hate.

