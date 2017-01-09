City fines pickup truck owner $1000 after illegal dumping in Portland

(Photo: Louisville Metro Council, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city continues their fight against illegal dumping.

Officials with Solid Waste Management Enforcement said they impounded their first vehicle of the year after illegal dumping took place in the Portland neighborhood.

Surveillance photographs caught a Ford Ranger dumping junk in an alley near the 3000 block of Bank Street on Dec. 10.

Solid Waste Management Enforcement eventually tracked the vehicle down on Jan. 6 and had it impounded.

“The Metro Council continues to send a strong message that Solid Waste Management continues to enforce. To anyone who decided to illegally dump in Metro Louisville, you will be caught and it will be costly,” Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton said.

The owner of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was fined $500 plus a $250 cleanup fee and an impound fee, also $250.