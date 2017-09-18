Elizabethtown ends street soliciting, affecting Crusade fundraising

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – They are part of the WHAS Crusade for Children - raising hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.

However, the city of Elizabethtown is putting the brakes on the fundraising roadblocks that have been so familiar to many.

"It just totally had gotten out of hand," Elizabethtown Mayor Edna Berger said of the number of roadblocks the city has had over the years.

She says the city had 40 during the past two years. On advice from police, councilmembers decided to do away with them because of safety and practicality.

"If it had just been Crusade for Children like it used to be, that's wonderful. That's one thing," she said.

There will now be more of an online push to donate with social media playing a larger role for departments like Elizabethtown Fire.

"This gives us, challenges us, to come up with better ideas. New ideas that may wind up being more lucrative than in the past," Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said.

He says online donations can be collected year-round instead of the typical three weeks of roadblocks his department planned every May.

It's a change of a strategy, but he says he will continue to fundraise at various businesses and the old fashion way of going door to door.

"Ultimately, our donations is from the good graces of our community. So, hopefully the community will step up, rally around us and we'll have a better year next year," he told WHAS11.

